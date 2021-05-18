X

    Cowboys Rumors: Former Packers QB Brett Hundley Visiting Dallas

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Free-agent quarterback Brett Hundley is reportedly going to meet with the Dallas Cowboys. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are hosting Hundley this week as they look for a veteran backup. 

    Dak Prescott is optimistic that he will be able to start when the regular season begins. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle in a Week 5 game against the New York Giants. 

    Dallas currently has Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci under contract as Prescott's backups.  

    DiNucci and Gilbert both started one game last season. They combined to go 44-of-81 for 462 yards with one touchdown and one interception. 

    Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy knows Hundley very well. They were together for three seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2015-17. 

    Hundley started nine games in 2017 while Aaron Rodgers was out because of a broken collarbone. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA completed 60.8 percent of his attempts for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions that season. 

    The Packers traded Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks in August 2018. The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. 

