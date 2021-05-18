Lakers' Anthony Davis Downplays Injury Concerns Ahead of Warriors Matchup: 'I'm Fine'

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis assured reporters that his health is "fine" on the eve of his team's play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Davis suffered a calf strain and a reaggravation of his right Achilles tendonosis in mid-February, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He missed 30 games but returned to the lineup on April 22.

Since his return to action, Davis has averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. He particularly shined over a two-game stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, posting 39.0 points and 12.0 rebounds from May 7-9.

Davis and the Lakers finished seventh in the Western Conference standings. This year, that means a trip to the play-in round and a home date against the eighth-place Warriors.

Regarding the Lakers' mindset for the Warriors game, Davis had this to say, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols: "We look at it as a Game 7 for sure, because we only play these guys once."

L.A. would have a second chance to make the playoffs even if it loses.

The Lakers-Warriors winner becomes the West's No. 7 seed and plays the Phoenix Suns, and the loser must defeat the winner of the San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies play-in matchup to earn the last spot in the West field. The winner there becomes the No. 8 seed and plays the top-seeded Utah Jazz in Round 1.

The Lakers have the inside track on getting a playoff spot, especially considering that Davis, LeBron James (high-ankle sprain) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) are all back in the mix. They'll look to confirm their postseason date Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET in Staples Center.