X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis Downplays Injury Concerns Ahead of Warriors Matchup: 'I'm Fine'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 19, 2021

    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis assured reporters that his health is "fine" on the eve of his team's play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

    Davis suffered a calf strain and a reaggravation of his right Achilles tendonosis in mid-February, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He missed 30 games but returned to the lineup on April 22.

    Since his return to action, Davis has averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. He particularly shined over a two-game stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, posting 39.0 points and 12.0 rebounds from May 7-9.

    Davis and the Lakers finished seventh in the Western Conference standings. This year, that means a trip to the play-in round and a home date against the eighth-place Warriors.

    Regarding the Lakers' mindset for the Warriors game, Davis had this to say, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols: "We look at it as a Game 7 for sure, because we only play these guys once."

    L.A. would have a second chance to make the playoffs even if it loses.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Lakers-Warriors winner becomes the West's No. 7 seed and plays the Phoenix Suns, and the loser must defeat the winner of the San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies play-in matchup to earn the last spot in the West field. The winner there becomes the No. 8 seed and plays the top-seeded Utah Jazz in Round 1.

    The Lakers have the inside track on getting a playoff spot, especially considering that Davis, LeBron James (high-ankle sprain) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) are all back in the mix. They'll look to confirm their postseason date Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET in Staples Center.

    Related

      Jrue: Bucks Have More Talent 👀

      Milwaukee guard is confident heading into 1st-round matchup vs. Heat: 'Talent-wise, we have a bit more of that'

      Jrue: Bucks Have More Talent 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jrue: Bucks Have More Talent 👀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel: LeBron 'Good to Go' vs. Warriors

      Vogel: LeBron 'Good to Go' vs. Warriors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Vogel: LeBron 'Good to Go' vs. Warriors

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Downplays Injury Ahead of Warriors Matchup: 'I'm Fine'

      AD Downplays Injury Ahead of Warriors Matchup: 'I'm Fine'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Downplays Injury Ahead of Warriors Matchup: 'I'm Fine'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephen Jackson Responds to Kwame Brown

      Former NBA star reacts after Brown targeted him, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas in recent IG video 🎥 (NSFW)

      Stephen Jackson Responds to Kwame Brown
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Stephen Jackson Responds to Kwame Brown

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report