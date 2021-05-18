Morgan Moses Reportedly Given Permission to Seek Trade by Washington Football Team

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Morgan Moses' seven-year tenure as a member of the Washington Football Team will reportedly come to an end.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Football Team will "likely [move on]" from Moses this offseason. He has been given permission to seek a trade.

Washington has reshaped its offensive line this offseason by acquiring Ereck Flowers in a trade and signing Charles Leno as a free agent. The team also selected Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rapoport noted those moves "trickled down" to Moses' future with the organization. He could get released if a trade can't be facilitated.

One potential problem with a trade at this point is Moses' salary. The 30-year-old is owed $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons with a cap hit of $9.65 million in 2021.

There are currently 14 teams, not including Washington, with enough space to fit Moses into their cap.

Per Pro Football Focus, Moses' 80.6 overall grade in 2020 ranked sixth among all right tackles.

A third-round draft pick out of Virginia in 2014, Moses played sparingly as a rookie before taking over as Washington's starting right tackle the following year. He has started all 96 regular-season games over the past six years.