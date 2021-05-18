X

    Yankees Legend Derek Jeter to Be Subject of ESPN Documentary 'The Captain'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    ESPN and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter announced a documentary that will detail the Yankees legend's career, set for a 2022 release.

    The multipart series will be titled The Captain and follow Jeter's journey from first-round pick to Yankees great. Director Randy Wilkins has signed on to helm the film.

    "The documentary series will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture," the ESPN press release says.

    Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Media and Connor Schell will serve as executive producers for the project. The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball will also be involved in its development.

    Jeter played for the Yankees from 1995 to 2014, winning five World Series and earning 14 All-Star appearances. He was renowned as the face of the Yankees franchise while also drawing massive amounts of attention off the field, particularly with his dating life.

    It will be interesting to see how much Jeter is willing to open up for the documentary, given he has been fiercely private about his personal life.

