    Tom Brady's 'Man in the Arena' TV Series to Debut on ESPN+ in November

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    ESPN announced Tuesday that a series focused on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will debut in November.

    According to ESPN's Isabelle Lopez, ESPN made the announcement as part of its upfront presentation for Disney. Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be available on ESPN+, and it will take a deep dive into each of his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

    Lopez wrote: "Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just on the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled."

    Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots and experienced unprecedented success during that time, reaching nine Super Bowls and winning six of them.

    That alone likely would have been enough to cement Brady as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but he tackled a new challenge last year by signing with the Bucs in free agency.

    It was a big risk since it could have adversely impacted his legacy, but the move paid off, as Brady took Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl in his first season at the helm.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With Brady leading the way, the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

    In total, Brady has seven Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit, and viewers of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will have the opportunity to gain additional perspective on those accomplishments from the man himself.   

