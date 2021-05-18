Keyshawn Johnson: QBs Are Divas, 'Most Selfish' NFL Players amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts about "diva" quarterbacks on Tuesday.

During Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Johnson said signal-callers "are some of the most selfish dudes there ever is in the National Football League at a position."

Johnson, whose first autobiography was titled Just Give Me the Damn Ball!, said it has remained the case for years and that the situation has been magnified with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all becoming the focus of trade speculation.

As Johnson points out, quarterbacks have been treated differently for a long time.

In a 2010 interview with B/R, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson recalled how he cut a player who was perpetually late for team events and fell asleep during a meeting.

"Well, when people ask, 'What if it’d been Troy Aikman?' I would’ve said, 'Troy, wake up,'" Johnson said.

If anything, this offseason could reflect the limits teams are willing to go to accommodate a star quarterback. Wilson and Rodgers reportedly have long-standing concerns with their current situations, yet they appear to be no closer toward leaving.

Ultimately, QBs would get treated like everyone else on the roster if front offices believed that giving in to special demands would hurt their franchises as a whole.