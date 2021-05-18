X

    Keyshawn Johnson: QBs Are Divas, 'Most Selfish' NFL Players amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021

    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts about "diva" quarterbacks on Tuesday.

    During Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Johnson said signal-callers "are some of the most selfish dudes there ever is in the National Football League at a position."

    Johnson, whose first autobiography was titled Just Give Me the Damn Ball!, said it has remained the case for years and that the situation has been magnified with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all becoming the focus of trade speculation.

    As Johnson points out, quarterbacks have been treated differently for a long time.

    In a 2010 interview with B/R, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson recalled how he cut a player who was perpetually late for team events and fell asleep during a meeting.

    "Well, when people ask, 'What if it’d been Troy Aikman?' I would’ve said, 'Troy, wake up,'" Johnson said.

    If anything, this offseason could reflect the limits teams are willing to go to accommodate a star quarterback. Wilson and Rodgers reportedly have long-standing concerns with their current situations, yet they appear to be no closer toward leaving.

    Ultimately, QBs would get treated like everyone else on the roster if front offices believed that giving in to special demands would hurt their franchises as a whole.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jalen Ramsey vs. Bears Fans

      Bears fans have been trolling Ramsey about getting beat deep once by Darnell Mooney and he’s had enough 😅

      Jalen Ramsey vs. Bears Fans
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jalen Ramsey vs. Bears Fans

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire

      RIP to the One-Team Career Quarterback 💀

      Peyton. Brady. And now Rodgers. @Gagnon looks at why the one-team QB club continues to get smaller 📲

      RIP to the One-Team Career Quarterback 💀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      RIP to the One-Team Career Quarterback 💀

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams

      Grade time. See how your team did ✍️➡️

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Offseason Report Cards for All 32 NFL Teams

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Make History with Hire

      Kelly Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman ever in an NFL scouting position in new role with Denver

      Broncos Make History with Hire
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Make History with Hire

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report