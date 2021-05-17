Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White.

White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs teammate Rob Gronkowski was involved with, and Ultimate Tag, hosted by J.J., Derek, and T.J. Watt, as recent examples of programs featuring current athletes. White reported in February that Holey Moley, executive produced by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, was renewed for a fourth season as well.

While Brady's retirement isn't imminent, he's clearly in the twilight of his NFL career. Widening his media footprint is a sensible move to start planning for life after football.

The 43-year-old is already getting the career retrospective treatment. In May 2020, ESPN announced it will air Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, a nine-part docuseries about the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

It doesn't appear Brady will be fading from the spotlight whenever he does hang up his cleats.