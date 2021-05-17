LeBron James: I'm Never Mentioned with Scoring Greats Because I'm a 'Pass First Guy'

AP Foto/Derick Hingle

LeBron James wrapped up the 2020-21 season with an average of 25.0 points per game, marking his 17th consecutive season with at least that many. But the star, who has only posted under that number in his rookie year, when he logged 20.9, said people often overlook his production for another stat.

His 17 seasons with at least 25 points per game are the most all-time, according to StatMuse.

James has also had a pair of seasons in which he averaged at least 30 points per game, doing so in his third season (31.4 in 2005-06) and his fifth, when he led the league with 30.0.

The 36-year-old is far from the top of that leaderboard, where Michael Jordan's eight such seasons edges Wilt Chamberlain's seven. Oscar Robertson had six seasons with 30 points per game, while Allen Iverson, Adrian Dantley and Jerry West each had four (h/t StatMuse).

Of course, he has plenty of other scoring milestones to go along with this one:

With a resume like that, it's hard to imagine that anyone would consider James not to be among the league's scoring greats. But just in case, the record has been set straight.