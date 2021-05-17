2021 New York City Marathon to Be Held on Nov. 7 ​with 33,000 Runners

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 50th running of the New York City Marathon will be held on Nov. 7 with a field of 33,000 runners, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The race, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will "showcase our great city's strength, inspiration, and determination," race director Ted Metellus said Monday.

The New York Road Runners association said 54 percent of those who registered for 2020's race before it was canceled will participate this year.

Last year's registrants were offered either a refund of their sign-up fee or a guaranteed entry in either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 edition of the NYC Marathon.

Per the AP's report, "NYRR's guidelines for the marathon will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing. Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series before running."

The 2019 edition saw Geoffrey Kamworor win for the second time in the men's race, while Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women's division. The race did hold a virtual event in 2020, with Kevin Quinn and Stephanie Bruce coming out on top.