Baseball Card Collection Featuring Rare Babe Ruth Item Could Fetch $20M at Auction

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

A baseball card collection worth an estimated $20 million is hitting the auction block after owner Dr. Thomas Newman died in January, per TMZ Sports.

Newman was 73 years old when he died from complications of COVID-19, but he had been collecting since the 1980s and secured cards of Honus Wagner, Ted Williams and Cy Young plus rookie cards for Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle, among others.

One item that especially stands out to Memory Lane Auctions president J.P. Cohen is the 1933 Goudey No. 53 card for Ruth.

"[It] is the finest known of its kind," Cohen said, "and we expect it to break the record of $5.2 million for any sports card."

Cohen also said the Mantle rookie card was given a near-mint grade and could go for over $1 million.

The bidding for the cards will run from June 21 to July 10 and could fetch quite a bit of money for Newman's estate.