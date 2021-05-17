Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Selling for Over $1K for NY's 1st Playoff Game Since 2013

Vincent Carchietta/Pool Photo via AP

If you're hoping to catch the New York Knicks' first playoff game at Madison Square Garden since 2013, you better have been saving since 2013.

With standard tickets long since sold out, fans will have to pay secondary-market prices for the Knicks' series opener against the Atlanta Hawks—and prices are steep. The lowest ticket price currently on SeatGeek is $1,001, and that's without including any additional fees from the provider.

Tickets in the 100 sections range from $1,143 to $8,087, and the maximum price is nearly $13,200.

Knicks fans are understandably riled up to root for a team nearly everyone expected to rank among the worst in the NBA this season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has instead instilled a hard-nosed defensive mindset, and Julius Randle emerged as the front-runner for the NBA's Most Improved Player.

The Knicks will likely begin their playoff journey as underdogs against a Hawks team that has turned its season around since Nate McMillan was installed as interim coach.

With that said, expect MSG to sound like a capacity crowd when Round 1 gets underway.