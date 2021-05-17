49ers Rumors: Former Jaguars, Patriots WR Marqise Lee Signs Contract with SF

49ers Rumors: Former Jaguars, Patriots WR Marqise Lee Signs Contract with SFMay 17, 2021
The San Francisco 49ers have added depth to their receiving corps by signing Marqise Lee on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 2014 second-round draft pick has spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason but later opted out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Lee's contract tolled to 2021, New England released the receiver in March.
At his best, Lee has been a valuable possession receiver who set career highs in 2016 with 63 catches for 851 receiving yards. He remained productive in 2017, but a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee in the 2018 preseason derailed his career.
The 29-year-old has played just six games over the past three seasons, totaling three catches for 18 yards.
He will try to reestablish himself with San Francisco, which lost second-leading receiver Kendrick Bourne to free agency. The team also didn't add a wideout in the draft.
The 49ers have a pair of promising young receivers in Brandon Aiyuk (age 23) and Deebo Samuel (25), but the offense could use more help after finishing just 21st in points scored in 2020.
