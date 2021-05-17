49ers Rumors: Former Jaguars, Patriots WR Marqise Lee Signs Contract with SF

AP Photo/John Raoux

The San Francisco 49ers have added depth to their receiving corps by signing Marqise Lee on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 2014 second-round draft pick has spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason but later opted out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Lee's contract tolled to 2021, New England released the receiver in March.

At his best, Lee has been a valuable possession receiver who set career highs in 2016 with 63 catches for 851 receiving yards. He remained productive in 2017, but a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee in the 2018 preseason derailed his career.

The 29-year-old has played just six games over the past three seasons, totaling three catches for 18 yards.

He will try to reestablish himself with San Francisco, which lost second-leading receiver Kendrick Bourne to free agency. The team also didn't add a wideout in the draft.

The 49ers have a pair of promising young receivers in Brandon Aiyuk (age 23) and Deebo Samuel (25), but the offense could use more help after finishing just 21st in points scored in 2020.