    Tretter: NFL Players Watching If Teams Have Their Backs amid Ja'Wuan James Situation

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    NFL players could change their habits after an offseason injury cost Ja'Wuan James his job with the Denver Broncos and about $10 million in salary.

    Players Association president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter broke down the situation to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

    "You're tasked with working out year-round. And guys have always felt teams have their back when they’re training, working out for the season," Tretter said.

    "So players are watching this closely to see which teams aren't going to have players' backs. And doing this also disincentivizes guys working out. If you're going to hold this over my head, and I don't want to get hurt, well, then I'll play myself into shape, and protect myself and money."

    James suffered a torn Achilles working out away from the team facility and was placed on the non-football injury list. He was later released by the Broncos as they look to avoid paying him his $10 million base salary, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The NFL stated in a memo that teams have "no contractual obligation" to pay players away from team facilities, but James is considering filing a grievance with the Players Association, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

