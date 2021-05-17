People Protest in Streets of Japan, Want Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Japanese citizens held anti-Olympic protests in Tokyo on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ, "People held signs reading, 'Extinguish the Olympic Torch' and 'Cancel the Tokyo Olympics.' The photos show a police presence during the demonstration—but it doesn't appear things got out of hand."

