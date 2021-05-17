X

    Conor McGregor Announces Fiancee Dee Devlin Gave Birth to Son Rian, Their 3rd Child

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    UFC star Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child with Dee Devlin Monday on Instagram.

    Rian McGregor joins siblings Conor Jack Jr. and Croia, who helped the family announce the latest pregnancy in December.

    McGregor and Devlin have been together since 2008 and got engaged in August, per Nicholas Rice of People.

    It's been a big year for McGregor, who was recently named the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes.

    The MMA fighter took home a reported $180 million, with $158 million coming from endeavors outside the Octagon—including the sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

    The 32-year-old lost his only bout over the past 12 months—a second-round knockout by Dustin Poirier—but he will get a chance to avenge the defeat at UFC 264. He also teased a potential title fight in the future with his congratulatory tweet to new champion Charles Oliveira.

