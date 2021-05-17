Ryan Kerrigan to Sign Eagles Contract After 10 Years with WFT

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Ryan Kerrigan announced on his own Instagram account Monday that he is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the previous 10 years with the Washington Football Team.

"I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!" he wrote in his caption.

Kerrigan also posted a farewell to Washington on Instagram Sunday.

"I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you," he wrote.

The 2011 first-round pick appeared in 156 of 160 possible regular-season games since beginning his NFL career, including 128 consecutive starts over his first eight seasons. He had four Pro Bowl selections in this stretch with at least 7.5 sacks each year as one of the most consistent players in the league.

A calf injury caused his first missed action in 2019, while he saw his role diminish in 2020 as Washington featured a younger front-seven led by rookie Chase Young.

The 32-year-old remained productive last season, totaling 5.5 sacks despite only getting 38 percent of defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. It was the first time playing fewer than 50 percent of snaps in a season.

Kerrigan now joins a division rival that knows him well, as 13.5 of his 95.5 career sacks have come against Philadelphia.

The Eagles ranked third in the NFL with 49 sacks as a team last season, but the added depth could only strengthen a defense that ranked 20th in points allowed.