Report: WR Trent Taylor Agrees to Bengals Contract After 4 Years with 49ers

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Trent Taylor reportedly agreed to a contract Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Taylor spent his first four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as a slot receiver and punt returner.

The Bengals hosted Taylor over the weekend as part of their rookie minicamp tryouts. He clearly impressed enough to garner a contract offer, though no terms of the deal were made available.

Alex Erickson, who primarily handled punt returns the last five seasons in Cincinnati, left for the Houston Texans this offseason.

It's unlikely Taylor will do much as a receiver with the Bengals, barring injury. The team used its first-round pick on Ja'Marr Chase and already has Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins on the depth chart. Boyd will handle the bulk of the snaps from the slot next season, leaving Taylor on the depth chart as a potential backup.

Taylor recorded 43 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2017 but never reached those heights again as a receiver. He's combined for just 36 grabs for 301 yards and a touchdown over the last three seasons.

As a returner, Taylor likewise has not done much since the 2017 season, returning 19 total punts in three years.