Lorenzo Neal Jr. Signs UDFA Contract With Saints; Father Was Drafted by NO in 1993

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was some familiarity in the New Orleans Saints' latest transaction after the team signed undrafted free agent Lorenzo Neal Jr. on Sunday.

The defensive tackle out of Purdue is the son of former All-Pro fullback Lorenzo Neal, who began his 16-year NFL career with the Saints.

New Orleans selected the elder Neal in the fourth round of the 1993 draft, beginning a career that spanned 239 games across seven different organizations. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Lorenzo Jr. (6'3", 325 lbs) tallied 13 tackles for loss and four sacks in four seasons, overcoming a torn ACL that cost him all of 2019.

He earned his spot on the Saints roster after getting a tryout at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.