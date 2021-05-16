Ja Morant: There's 'No Debate' That Warriors' Stephen Curry Should Be 2020-21 NBA MVP

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant may have lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but that didn't impact his thoughts on the 2020-21 NBA MVP race.

Following his team's 113-101 defeat, Morant tweeted there's "no debate" about Stephen Curry being the most deserving candidate in the field:

Curry dropped 46 points to secure this season's scoring title, beating out Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

The seven-time All-Star was averaging 31.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting overall and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Beyond those impressive numbers, his MVP case revolves largely around the fact that the Warriors would almost certainly be in the lottery right now without him. Golden State finished eighth in the Western Conference despite not having Klay Thompson all year and losing James Wiseman to a season-ending knee injury.

However, Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite to win MVP. The Denver Nuggets big man is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists, and he has helped the Nuggets remain in the top four of the West despite being without Jamal Murray for the last 17 games.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps held an MVP straw poll in April, and Jokic collected 90 of the 101 first-place votes. As much as Curry has done to prove himself worthy of the MVP in the regular season's final weeks, Jokic has done nothing to show why he shouldn't win.