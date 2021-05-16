X

    Baron Davis Responds After Stephen Curry Does Former Warriors Star's Celebration

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    This season's Golden State Warriors may not be the "We Believe Warriors," but they are certainly channeling that type of energy.

    Stephen Curry exploded for 46 points, nine assists and seven rebounds behind nine made three-pointers, one of which he drilled to go up 109-97 and all but clinch the 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    He emphatically lifted his shirt in celebration and caught the attention of Baron Davis in the process:

    Sunday's win clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference for Golden State, which is the same seed the 2006-07 Warriors were when they stunned the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.

    While that "We Believe" team lost to the Utah Jazz in the second round, Davis unleashed a monster dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and celebrated in a similar fashion.

    Curry probably won't be dunking on anybody like that in the playoffs, but the Warriors are once again dangerous underdogs.

