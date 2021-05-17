NCAA Softball Championships 2021 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

NCAA Softball Championships 2021 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and MoreMay 17, 2021
The road to Oklahoma City is now clear for the teams that earned a berth in the 2021 Women's College World Series.
The NCAA unveiled the 64-team field for this year's tournament, the first since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the spring sports season to an abrupt halt in 2020. UCLA reigned supreme two years ago, sweeping Oklahoma in the final. A rematch between the 41-4 Bruins and the 45-2 Sooners could be in store given how well they both played.
Here's the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, and the full bracket is available on NCAA.com:
2021 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule
Regionals: May 21-23
Super Regionals: May 27-29; May 28-30
Women's College World Series: June 3-9
The action will get underway with 16 regionals.
2021 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites
Norman Regional
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Morgan State
Texas A&M vs. Wichita State
Los Angeles Regional
Minnesota vs. Fresno State
Long Beach State vs. No. 2 UCLA
Tuscaloosa Regional
No. 3 Alabama vs. Alabama State
Troy vs. Clemson
Gainesville Regional
Baylor vs. South Alabama
South Florida vs. No. 4 Florida
Stillwater Region
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Campbell
Boston vs. Mississippi State
Fayetteville Regional
Stanford vs. South Dakota State
Manhattan vs. No. 6 Arkansas
Baton Rouge Regional
No. 7 LSU vs. McNeese State
George Washington vs. Louisiana
Columbia Regional
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State
UIC vs. No. 8 Missouri
Knoxville Regional
No. 9 Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky
James Madison vs. Liberty
Tallahassee Regional
Auburn vs. UCF
Kennesaw State vs. No. 10 Florida State
Tucson Regional
No. 11 Arizona vs. UMBC
Villanova vs. Ole Miss
Austin Regional
Oregon vs. Texas State
St. Francis (PA) vs. No. 12 Texas
Athens Regional
No. 13 Duke vs. UNC Greensboro
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia
Lexington Regional
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH)
Northwestern vs. No. 14 Kentucky
Tempe Regional
No. 15 Arizona State vs. Southern Illinois
BYU vs. Virginia Tech
Seattle Regional
Michigan vs. Seattle
Portland State vs. No. 16 Washington
Oklahoma suffered its second defeat of the season on May 7 to Oklahoma State. The Sooners got the last laugh as they swept their way to a Big 12 title, taking down the Cowgirls 10-2 in six innings to seal the championship.
Of the 10 mainstays in Oklahoma's lineup, six are batting better than .400. Jocelyn Alo leads the way with a .479 average, 1.120 slugging percentage and 26 home runs in 142 at-bats. Sooners pitchers, meanwhile, own a 2.24 ERA over 269.1 innings. Olivia Rains hasn't allowed a single run through 14 appearances, and Shannon Saile has four complete games and 116 strikeouts over 76 innings on the mound.
Due in part to the depth of the Pac-12, UCLA can't match the Sooners' gaudy numbers. Rachel Garcia, Briana Perez, Maya Brady and Delanie Wisz all have double-digit homers. Garcia owns a robust .496 on-base percentage and is the Bruins' best pitcher with a 0.60 ERA in 22 appearances. Between Garcia and Megan Faraimo, UCLA has a 1-2 combo (280 strikeouts) that can silence any offense in the country.
Repeat champions aren't all that uncommon in the WCWS. Since the introduction of the best-of-three format in 2005, three programs have gone back to back. Oklahoma pulled off the feat in 2017, two years after Florida celebrated a second national title in as many seasons.
The format provides a bit of a buffer for the Bruins and Sooners because one bad game doesn't necessarily mean exiting the tournament. But a lot of work is required just to reach the Women's College World Series, and then five more wins in Oklahoma City are the minimum to secure the title.
Although a UCLA vs. Oklahoma rematch isn't a fait accompli, it would be a big surprise if they aren't two of the eight teams booking a trip to ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.
