AT&T Byron Nelson 2021: K.H. Lee Earns 1st PGA Tour Win; Jordan Spieth Ties for 9th

Sam Burns came into Sunday's final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson atop the leaderboard. But 18 holes and one weather stoppage later, K.H. Lee towered above the field.

His six-under 66 put him at 25 under for the tournament, three strokes above Burns and four above Patton Kizzire, Daniel Berger, Scott Stallings and Charl Schwartzel. It was the finishing touch on a brilliantly consistent four days from Lee, who shot a 65 in each of the first two rounds and a 67 in the third.

Lee said after his winning round that it's a long time without a win and he's been waiting patiently to finish atop the leaderboard, so he was excited to get over that hump:

He was awesome Sunday, finishing with eight birdies to just two bogeys. Overall he averaged a driving distance of 269 yards, had a driving accuracy of 57.1 percent, hit 77.7 percent of greens in regulation and gained 1.851 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.

And he hit some of the prettiest shots on the day.

Only the weather temporarily slowed him down:

But not for good.

As for the rest of the field, Jordan Spieth (-18)—who came into the day three strokes off the lead—shot a one-under 71 and finished in a tie for ninth.

"Today was a little disappointing. Just was tough," he told reporters after the round. "What a battle. We don't normally get rain in Texas without electricity very often, and so that was definitely a test. But it was fun."

Burns, who shot just two under for the day, will likely be equally disappointed after failing to hold on to his one-stroke lead coming into Sunday.

And then there was Kizzire, who had the round of the day, shooting nine under. It wasn't enough to catch Lee, however.

Up next is the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.