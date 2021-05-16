NASCAR at Dover 2021 Results: Alex Bowman Holds Off Kyle Larson for 2nd Win of Season

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Larson gave Alex Bowman everything he could handle Sunday. But he couldn't quite catch up to him at the end.

Bowman won the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, claiming his second win in the process. Larson, who won both stages, finished second, with Chase Elliott, William Byron and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

"We won Richmond and then had a really rough couple of weeks there and went to some really good racetracks for us and struggled," Bowman said after his win. "I told the guys last week, 'We're still the same team that did it in Richmond. This is another really good place for us.'"

"Just so proud of this pit crew," he added. "It was obviously a rough offseason for us and a big void to fill. Not that we're ever going to fill the void that Rowdy left, but ... the whole pit crew is doing a really good job."

Former Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member William "Rowdy" Harrell, 30, and his wife Blakley, 23, died in a car crash in November.

Bowman led for 98 of the 400 laps, while Larson led a race-high 263 laps.

Larson was disappointed not to come away with the win, though he was happy with his effort and the showing of his team:

It was a tough day for Aric Almirola, meanwhile. His race ended after he hit the wall with 99 laps remaining. It was the second weekend in a row he didn't finish and his fifth DNF result in 13 races.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return next Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.