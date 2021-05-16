Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Fight Will Be Held on August 14 in Saudi Arabia

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury announced Sunday that he would be facing Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a much-anticipated bout for boxing's heavyweight division.

"I just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia," Fury said on Twitter. "He told me this fight is 100 percent on Aug. 14, 2021. ... All eyes on the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth."

Top Rank's Bob Arum wasn't ready to say that the fight was finalized, but he was encouraged.

"We still haven't gotten the final contracts—we're supposed to get a clean draft on Monday," he told ESPN's Mark Kriegel. "But Prince Khalid has assured Tyson that there will be no problems, and everybody who has dealt with Prince Khalid and his team know them to be men of their word."

Arum added that the fight would take place in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

The agreement with the Saudi Arabian government—after a slow and contentious saga of negotiations between all involved parties—is going to secure a serious bag for both Fury and Joshua. Per Kriegel, the site fee is $155 million and "would include $75 million each for Fury and Joshua—as per the agreement between them, signed in March—and $5 million toward 'expenses and undercard,' according to the sources."

There's no doubt that the unification bout between Fury and Joshua will be the center of the boxing universe. Fury (30-0-1) will be defending his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. Joshua (24-1) will put his WBA (super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles on the line.

The winner will sit atop the heavyweight division as the undisputed champion. And be a whole lot richer for his efforts.