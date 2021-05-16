X

    Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Urban Meyer Told Me About Playing WR 1 Day After NFL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Heading into the NFL draft, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Travis Etienne as the fourth-best running back available. But the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected the Clemson star with the No. 25 overall pick, used him as a wide receiver at rookie mini-camp over the weekend, according to Andy Staples of The Athletic. 

    The switch didn't come as a surprise, as head coach Urban Meyer told the rookie about the plan almost as soon as he joined the team. 

    "Coach informed me that the very next day after I got drafted," Etienne said. "When I came out here, he brought me into a room, asked me how I felt about it, and I feel great about it. I feel like it’s going to help me maximize my opportunity, maximize my skillset." 

    Etienne posted 4,952 rushing yards throughout as career at Clemson but emerged as a dual threat with 48 receptions during his senior campaign. While there's plenty of promise, especially since he'll continue catching passes from his college quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, Meyer isn't sweating it if it doesn't work out as planned. 

    "Right now we’re focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver,” Meyer said. “Like I said, worst case scenario is you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills and best case scenario he’s a legitimate dual threat guy."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Saints Paulson Adebo Could Be NFL's Next Great Ballhawk

      @SOBO55 says we would be wise to keep an eye on the New Orleans third-round pick ➡️

      Saints Paulson Adebo Could Be NFL's Next Great Ballhawk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saints Paulson Adebo Could Be NFL's Next Great Ballhawk

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup 📝

      For many organizations, the next months will be vital to see who gives them the best chance to win ➡️

      Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup 📝
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup 📝

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest on T-Law's Injury Recovery and Contract Status

      Latest on T-Law's Injury Recovery and Contract Status
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Latest on T-Law's Injury Recovery and Contract Status

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Dan Snyder Ordered to Pay Bruce Allen's Full Severance

      Dan Snyder Ordered to Pay Bruce Allen's Full Severance
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dan Snyder Ordered to Pay Bruce Allen's Full Severance

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report