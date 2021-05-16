Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Urban Meyer Told Me About Playing WR 1 Day After NFL Draft

AP Photo/John Raoux

Heading into the NFL draft, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Travis Etienne as the fourth-best running back available. But the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected the Clemson star with the No. 25 overall pick, used him as a wide receiver at rookie mini-camp over the weekend, according to Andy Staples of The Athletic.

The switch didn't come as a surprise, as head coach Urban Meyer told the rookie about the plan almost as soon as he joined the team.

"Coach informed me that the very next day after I got drafted," Etienne said. "When I came out here, he brought me into a room, asked me how I felt about it, and I feel great about it. I feel like it’s going to help me maximize my opportunity, maximize my skillset."

Etienne posted 4,952 rushing yards throughout as career at Clemson but emerged as a dual threat with 48 receptions during his senior campaign. While there's plenty of promise, especially since he'll continue catching passes from his college quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, Meyer isn't sweating it if it doesn't work out as planned.

"Right now we’re focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver,” Meyer said. “Like I said, worst case scenario is you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills and best case scenario he’s a legitimate dual threat guy."