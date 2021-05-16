Giants Rumors: Former 1st-Round WR Kelvin Benjamin Lands Contract as a TE

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The New York Giants will reportedly sign Kelvin Benjamin, who is converting from receiver to tight end as he joins his new team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Listed at 6'5", 245 pounds, Benjamin could have the size necessary to play in-line after spending his entire career as a wideout.

The 30-year-old hasn't played an NFL game since 2018, but he received a tryout for the Giants at minicamp this week, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was the one who originally drafted Benjamin with the Carolina Panthers, and he appears ready to give the Florida State product another chance in the NFL.

The 2014 first-round pick burst on to the scene with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. A torn ACL cost him all of 2015, but he returned with 941 yards and seven scores in 2016.

Benjamin was never able to replicate this production and bounced around to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs before failing to find a job the past three years.

Helping the Giants at receiver would have been difficult after the team added Kenny Golladay, John Ross and Kadarius Toney this offseason, with Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard already on the roster. There is a better chance at tight end, although there is still plenty of experience at the position between Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph and Levine Toilolo.

It's an uphill battle, but as Rapoport noted, he's not the only player converting to tight end in hopes of returning to the NFL this offseason. Tim Tebow is trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster after nine years away from the league.