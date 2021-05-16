Ex-Lakers Star Lamar Odom Says 'I Would Love to Fight Jake Paul, for Nate Robinson'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lamar Odom wants to avenge fellow NBA player Nate Robinson with a fight against Jake Paul.

Odom is scheduled to face singer Aaron Carter in a June 12 bout, but he's looking to take on Paul next.

"After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul," Odom told TMZ Sports. "For Nate Robinson!"

Paul embarrassed Robinson with a second-round knockout last November with much of the NBA world watching along. Paul followed it up with a first-round knockout win over former UFC competitor Ben Askren, showing the YouTube star should not be overlooked in the ring.

Of course, there would be a major difference between fighting the 5'9" Robinson and the 6'10" Odom. The length could be used as an advantage, which the two-time NBA champion showed in a video of a sparring session in March.

Without another match on his schedule, Paul could look to a step up in competition with Odom.