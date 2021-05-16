Pete Carroll Praises 'Very Special' DK Metcalf for Track Run: 'Marvelous Challenge'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was impressed by DK Metcalf's performance on the track earlier this month.

"I thought it was a marvelous challenge that he took on,” Carroll said Saturday, per the Associated Press. "DK is a very special individual, and it would take a special person to even think about doing that, even consider the thought of doing that."

The receiver entered the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games, a competition that could lead to qualifying for the Summer Olympics. Metcalf finished ninth out of nine in his heat, but he more than held his own with a time of 10.36 seconds:

Being able to stay within striking distance of world-class athletes who compete in the sport full time was quite an accomplishment for the 23-year-old, which Carroll recognized.

"I saw it as a competition, a competitive guy, went after it, figured out how to pull it all together, and then he gets there and he looks marvelous," Carroll added. "I mean, he looked awesome."

Metcalf earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season and will remain a scary opponent with this type of speed on a 6'4", 229-pound frame.