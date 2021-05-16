Conor McGregor Teases Fight vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC Lightweight Championship

Conor McGregor Teases Fight vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC Lightweight ChampionshipMay 16, 2021
Conor McGregor might have thrown his hat in the ring for another title challenge after his congratulatory tweet for Charles Oliveira:
Oliveira secured the UFC lightweight title Saturday night at UFC 262 with a knockout victory over Michael Chandler:
The bout was for the vacant title left open after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the champion. Oliveira was considered by UFC as the No. 3 contender in the class while Chandler was fourth.
McGregor is just No. 6 in the class after a January loss to Dustin Poirier. The good news is he has a chance to climb back up the rankings with another battle against Poirier in July at UFC 264; the third all-time battle between the two.
A win for the Irish superstar could put him right back on the map as a top contender while potentially setting him up for a title shot against Oliveira.
UFC president Dana White said Saturday he hadn't yet thought about what's next for the latest champion, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.
