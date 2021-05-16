Conor McGregor Teases Fight vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC Lightweight Championship

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor might have thrown his hat in the ring for another title challenge after his congratulatory tweet for Charles Oliveira:

Oliveira secured the UFC lightweight title Saturday night at UFC 262 with a knockout victory over Michael Chandler:

The bout was for the vacant title left open after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the champion. Oliveira was considered by UFC as the No. 3 contender in the class while Chandler was fourth.

McGregor is just No. 6 in the class after a January loss to Dustin Poirier. The good news is he has a chance to climb back up the rankings with another battle against Poirier in July at UFC 264; the third all-time battle between the two.

A win for the Irish superstar could put him right back on the map as a top contender while potentially setting him up for a title shot against Oliveira.

UFC president Dana White said Saturday he hadn't yet thought about what's next for the latest champion, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.