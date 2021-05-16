X

    Jacare Souza Suffers Apparent Broken Arm Injury in Submission Loss at UFC 262

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2021

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

    Andre Muniz appeared to break Jacare Souza's arm while putting him in an armbar at UFC 262 on Saturday in Houston.

    Muniz, who won the fight by submission, told reporters after the match that he heard Souza's arm "snap" and "let go [of the submission hold] willingly out of respect."

    The fact that Souza had very little reaction to his arm being snapped—he even hugged Muniz after the fight ended—had people shook:

    The 41-year-old Souza has now lost his last four fights and five of his last six. He last fought Kevin Holland at UFC 256 in Dec. 2020, losing by knockout. His last win came against Chris Weidman in 2018. 

    It's fair to question if Souza, facing a recovery period for a broken arm, will contemplate retirement after Saturday's result. 

    Muniz, 31, is on a seven-match win streak and appears to be in the prime of his fighting career. Five of those have been stoppages, including four by submission and three by armbar. 

    “I’m here to stay,” he told reporters after the fight. “I deserve a Top 15 opponent right now.”

