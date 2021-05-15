HC David Culley: Texans Have 'Nothing to Say' on Deshaun Watson Attending Workouts

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach David Culley provided no comment when asked if the team had anything to say regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson attending offseason workouts.

"We have nothing to say about that situation at this time," Culley told reporters Saturday.

"[Texans chairman Cal McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [general manager Nick Caserio] was on not long ago, he also mentioned that the legal process was in effect right now and we're going to respect that and go from there."

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual assault and misconduct that happened in 2020 and 2021. There were 23 lawsuits, but one of them was dropped.

The Texans have publicly remarked on the allegations before Culley's remarks Saturday.

McNair said the following May 4, per John McCain of the Houston Chronicle: "I really don't have anything new. There's ongoing investigations, and we really can't comment until they run their course."

A month earlier, McNair sent a letter to season-ticket holders that said, among other things, that the Texans "take these allegations very seriously."

Caserio's comments to reporters were as follows on April 16:

"I would say, I really don't have any comment. I know Cal [McNair] and ownership put a letter out a few weeks ago relative to the organizational stance, relative to where we are. I don't have anything to add other than its legal process and we respect the legal process and where that is. We're focused on today, we're focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft, so that's where our focus is."

Houston selected Watson with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Last September, the three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $160 million extension that runs through the 2025 season.

The Texans notably selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first NFL draft pick (No. 67 overall) this year.

Houston also inked veteran free-agent quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal and traded for Cincinnati Bengals backup signal-caller Ryan Finley during the offseason.