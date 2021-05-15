Talladega Superspeedway Letting Fans Drive Laps If They Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Test

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Those who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday were permitted to drive two laps on the famed NASCAR track.

According to USA Today, the promotion was sponsored by Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The track tweeted video of some people driving out onto the track after getting their vaccination:

Per USA Today, those who got the vaccine were allowed to drive two laps in their personal vehicles at "highway speed."

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most recognizable and popular tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the track is the longest oval in NASCAR at 2.66 miles. NASCAR has run Cup Series races at the track ever since its opening in 1969.

Talladega has played host to two Cup Series races per season since 1970, and this year it is hosting both the Geico 500 and YellaWood 500.

Brad Keselowski won the Geico 500 last month, giving him six career wins at the track, which is the most among active drivers.