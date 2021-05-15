Lakers' LeBron James Says Ankle Injury Hasn't Had a Setback After His Return to Court

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who missed 20 games because of a high-ankle sprain this season and then six more after a re-aggravation of that injury, told reporters he suffered no setbacks upon his return to the court Saturday at the Indiana Pacers.

Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell spoke with James after he posted 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 122-115 road win.

James posted his numbers in just 28 minutes of court time, shooting 11-of-22 from the field.

James looked just fine when he got up for an alley-oop pass from Dennis Schroder and slammed the ball home in the first quarter:

James did say there was room for improvement:

But the return was about as good as you can get.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

James initially missed time after Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill accidentally rolled into his ankle while diving for a loose ball during a March 20 encounter. James briefly stayed in the game and hit a three-pointer but soon left for the night.

He returned to the court on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings but appeared slowed down by the injury. His return come to a halt at just two games when he left early against the Toronto Raptors on May 2.

James looks far better now, though, and he's back just in time for the Lakers' postseason run. The same goes for Schroder, who returned Saturday after missing time in the league's health and safety protocols.

L.A.'s best-case scenario is locking into the sixth seed and facing the No. 3 seed (either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers) in the first round.

More likely, the Lakers will finish seventh and take on the eighth-place team in the play-in game (either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies). A win there would secure a postseason berth.

A loss would mean James and the Lakers have one more chance to make the playoffs with a victory over the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies play-in game.

The Lakers' final regular-season game is Sunday at the New Orleans Pelicans. A Laker win plus a Portland Trail Blazers loss to the Denver Nuggets (also on Sunday) would see L.A. jump the Blazers into sixth.