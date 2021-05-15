Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expected to Be Cleared from Ankle Injury Before Training Camp

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects quarterback Dak Prescott to be cleared to return from his ankle injury before training camp begins in July, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

"I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said Saturday.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October, ending his 2020 season after just five games. He was given a four-to-six month timeframe for the recovery, per Archer.

Prescott has been rehabbing at the team facility in preparation of on-field teaching sessions this week.

"He's really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks," McCarthy said. "I'd see him doing most of the work."

It puts him on track to be back to full strength by the start of the season, making the Cowboys a dangerous team heading into 2021.

Prescott was lighting up the scoreboard before his injury, averaging 371.2 passing yards per game to go with a 99.6 passer rating. It was enough for him to secure a new four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler once again has plenty of weapons around him on offense, including Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Though the Cowboys struggled without the starting quarterback last year and finished with a 6-10 record, there are high expectations going forward.