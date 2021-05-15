Steelers' Najee Harris Says He Has 'Hella Free Time' in NFL Compared to at Alabama

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Most rookies struggle with the transition from college to the NFL, but Najee Harris seems to like being a professional football player.

Speaking to reporters Saturday about the difference between college and the NFL, Harris said he's "got hella free time compared to Alabama."

At this point in the NFL offseason, there's not much that teams are allowed to do with players. Harris is taking part in rookie minicamp this weekend.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA has been pushing for an all-virtual offseason due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelissero noted that NFLPA President JC Tretter has been telling the union not to attend voluntary workouts.

If players skip voluntary workouts, the next time they will be required to participate in team-related activities will be when training camps begin later this summer.

Alabama wrapped up its spring schedule on April 17 with its annual spring game. That came after the Crimson Tide wrapped up their 14 spring practices.

At some point the NFL offseason schedule will pick up, but for now it sounds like Harris can take advantage of some downtime that he didn't have in four years with Alabama.