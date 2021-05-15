X

    Kyle Trask 'Fantastic' in Buccaneers' Rookie Minicamp, HC Bruce Arians Says

    Adam WellsMay 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pleased with the early returns from rookie quarterback Kyle Trask. 

    Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Trask has been "fantastic" in rookie minicamp thus far. 

    Even though it seems like Tom Brady can play forever, at some point the 43-year-old will hang up his cleats. 

    Until Brady decides it's time to retire, the Buccaneers coaching staff can work with Trask behind the scenes to groom him as a potential replacement. He could start this season as the primary backup, though the defending Super Bowl champions also have Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the roster.  

    Trask has been getting all of the reps in rookie minicamp since he's the only quarterback in attendance. 

    During a May appearance on the NFL Network, Trask said Brady reached out to him about working out together. 

    Tampa Bay used its second-round pick (No. 64 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft on Trask. The Florida alum was coming off a career year with 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and a 68.9 completion percentage. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Buccaneers roster is so stacked that they don't have to put pressure on Trask to perform. They can work to maximize all of his strengths and build up his weaknesses without pressure for him to play in the near future. 

