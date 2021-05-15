Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Working Out at WR; ‘Best Case’ Is Excelling at Both

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have bigger plans for Travis Etienne Jr. than just playing running back in the NFL.

Head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that the rookie out of Clemson did most of his work during Saturday's minicamp at wide receiver.

Meyer added in a "best-case scenario" Etienne will be able to excel at receiver and running back.

The Jaguars surprised many analysts by using their second first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Etienne. He is very familiar with Trevor Lawrence from their three years as teammates at Clemson from 2018-20.

Etienne has an outstanding resume from his college years. The 22-year-old was named to the All-ACC first team in each of the previous three seasons and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

After catching 17 passes in his first two seasons at Clemson, Etienne was a much bigger part of the passing game in 2019 and 2020. He had 85 receptions, 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in 27 games over the previous two years.

If Etienne can develop as a receiver, he will give Lawrence another playmaker on the outside. Jacksonville already has Laviska Shenault Jr. and D.J. Chark as wideouts.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be able to get more creative with his playcalling if Etienne can carry the ball 12-15 times and catch a handful of passes per game.

If that happens, the Jaguars offense with Lawrence under center could be even better than the most optimistic observers are expecting in 2021.