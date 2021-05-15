X

    Lakers' LeBron James and More NBA Players Show Support of WNBA in Pregame Warmups

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

    Players across the NBA showcased their support for the WNBA with T-shirts during pregame warmups Saturday:

    The shirts advertise the 25th season for the WNBA, which opened with four games Friday night.

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook also supported the WNBA's Washington Mystics by wearing a jersey entering the arena Friday.

    The WNBA continues to grow, and last year's finals saw a 15 percent ratings bump compared to the year before, per Erica L. Ayala of Forbes. With the men's players putting even more focus on the league, the rise should continue for the women's game.

