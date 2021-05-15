Report: Trevor Lawrence 'to Be Very Limited'; Jags QB 'Very Eager to Work with' Meyer

Logan Bowles/NFL via Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly isn't expected to do much on-field work during the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, Lawrence is going to be "very limited" after undergoing labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February.

Fowler noted the Jags want to make sure the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick is ready for training camp and that "they're not too worried about this week."

Lawrence is reportedly "very eager" to work with head coach Urban Meyer after connecting well with him during predraft Zoom calls.

Fowler noted that Lawrence's impression of Meyer after speaking with him before the draft was: "Hey, this guy's a player's coach. We're going to go tear it up in Jacksonville."

It was long assumed that Lawrence would be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, even before it was known which team had the pick, which speaks to how dominant Lawrence was during his collegiate playing days at Clemson.

Lawrence went a remarkable 34-2 as a starter, leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff in each of his three seasons as the starter. Lawrence also took Clemson to two National Championship Games, winning one of them.

In 40 appearances overall, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 943 yards and 18 scores.

The Jags have essentially always lacked a true franchise quarterback throughout team history, but they finally have one who could go down as an all-time great in Lawrence.

Given how important Lawrence is to the present and future of the franchise, it comes as little surprise that the Jaguars are taking it slow and steady with him at this point in the offseason.

All signs point to Lawrence being the starter when the Jags take the field for their Week 1 regular-season game against the Houston Texans, but Meyer can afford to hold Lawrence back for now until things truly start to ramp up during training camp and the preseason.