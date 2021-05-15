X

    Report: Trevor Lawrence 'to Be Very Limited'; Jags QB 'Very Eager to Work with' Meyer

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Logan Bowles/NFL via Getty Images

    Quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly isn't expected to do much on-field work during the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, Lawrence is going to be "very limited" after undergoing labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February.

    Fowler noted the Jags want to make sure the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick is ready for training camp and that "they're not too worried about this week."

    Lawrence is reportedly "very eager" to work with head coach Urban Meyer after connecting well with him during predraft Zoom calls.

    Fowler noted that Lawrence's impression of Meyer after speaking with him before the draft was: "Hey, this guy's a player's coach. We're going to go tear it up in Jacksonville."

    It was long assumed that Lawrence would be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, even before it was known which team had the pick, which speaks to how dominant Lawrence was during his collegiate playing days at Clemson.

    Lawrence went a remarkable 34-2 as a starter, leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff in each of his three seasons as the starter. Lawrence also took Clemson to two National Championship Games, winning one of them.

    In 40 appearances overall, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 943 yards and 18 scores.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Jags have essentially always lacked a true franchise quarterback throughout team history, but they finally have one who could go down as an all-time great in Lawrence.

    Given how important Lawrence is to the present and future of the franchise, it comes as little surprise that the Jaguars are taking it slow and steady with him at this point in the offseason.

    All signs point to Lawrence being the starter when the Jags take the field for their Week 1 regular-season game against the Houston Texans, but Meyer can afford to hold Lawrence back for now until things truly start to ramp up during training camp and the preseason. 

    Related

      Trevor to Be Limited for Camp

      Jags QB will be 'very limited' at minicamp after labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder (ESPN)

      Trevor to Be Limited for Camp
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trevor to Be Limited for Camp

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      SF to Focus on Lance at Camp

      49ers want to know how Trey Lance 'handles a pretty complicated offense' (ESPN)

      SF to Focus on Lance at Camp
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SF to Focus on Lance at Camp

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      When Each Rookie QB Will Start 📆

      Predicting how long it will take each first-year QB to start a game in 2021 📲

      When Each Rookie QB Will Start 📆
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      When Each Rookie QB Will Start 📆

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Players Who May Get Cut 😬

      A top talent from every NFL roster who could get axed in the 2021 offseason ➡️

      Best Players Who May Get Cut 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Players Who May Get Cut 😬

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report