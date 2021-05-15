X

    Russell Westbrook Talks Shout-Out on J. Cole's Album and Rapper's Basketball Skills

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook said Friday it was "pretty cool" to get a shout-out from rapper J. Cole on his new album, "The Off-Season."

    "J. Cole, I'm a huge fan of his music. I'm a huge fan of him as a person more than anything. He's one of the greats in the hip-hop space," Westbrook told reporters. "To be able to be mentioned on his songs and thought of, it's something as a kid you always think about, hoping you can get named in a song. So, to be able to have that, especially on this album, is pretty cool I must say."

    The Grammy Award-winning rapper mentioned the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles on the track "a m a r i."

    "How could you ever try to play me? Kill 'em on a song, walk up out the booth, do the Westbrook rock-a-baby," he sings (some lyrics NSFW):

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    J. Cole is currently in the East African country of Rwanda completing quarantine requirements in order to play in the new Basketball Africa League.

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the rapper, born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, is set to play for the Patriots BBC squad, which tips off its season Sunday against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers.

    J. Cole, 36, was a standout basketball player at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and briefly walked on at St. John's University in college before shifting his focus solely to music.

    "I know J. Cole can play; that's what I do know. I just hope he does well, stays healthy and he can compete," Westbrook said Friday.

    The Wizards, who've clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, wrap up the regular season Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Related

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF

      Four-time DPOY and NBA Champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday with the 2021 class (ESPN)

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League

      Jaden Hardy, a top-5 prospect in the Class of 2021, plans to sign a pro deal with the NBA G League Ignite (Shams)

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League
      NBA logo
      NBA

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      AD, LeBron, Schroder in Today

      All three Lakers starters will return to the court today vs. the Pacers

      AD, LeBron, Schroder in Today
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD, LeBron, Schroder in Today

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report