Russell Westbrook Talks Shout-Out on J. Cole's Album and Rapper's Basketball Skills

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook said Friday it was "pretty cool" to get a shout-out from rapper J. Cole on his new album, "The Off-Season."

"J. Cole, I'm a huge fan of his music. I'm a huge fan of him as a person more than anything. He's one of the greats in the hip-hop space," Westbrook told reporters. "To be able to be mentioned on his songs and thought of, it's something as a kid you always think about, hoping you can get named in a song. So, to be able to have that, especially on this album, is pretty cool I must say."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper mentioned the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles on the track "a m a r i."

"How could you ever try to play me? Kill 'em on a song, walk up out the booth, do the Westbrook rock-a-baby," he sings (some lyrics NSFW):

J. Cole is currently in the East African country of Rwanda completing quarantine requirements in order to play in the new Basketball Africa League.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the rapper, born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, is set to play for the Patriots BBC squad, which tips off its season Sunday against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers.

J. Cole, 36, was a standout basketball player at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and briefly walked on at St. John's University in college before shifting his focus solely to music.

"I know J. Cole can play; that's what I do know. I just hope he does well, stays healthy and he can compete," Westbrook said Friday.

The Wizards, who've clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, wrap up the regular season Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.