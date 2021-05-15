X

    Beneil Dariush Says He and Tony Ferguson Are 'Willing to Die' in UFC 262 Fight

    UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush said both himself and UFC 262 opponent Tony Ferguson are "willing to die in that Octagon" to pick up the win Saturday night.

    "I think two guys who are willing to go out there, if we have to leave in pieces, we'll leave in pieces, but we love the victory," Dariush told TMZ Sports. "I think that's one of the similarities that Tony and I have, and I think that's one of the reasons why everybody should watch the fight."

    Dariush and Ferguson are the co-main event alongside another lightweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, for Saturday's card at the Toyota Center in Houston.

    It's a crucial bout for both fighters as they attempt to earn a shot at the lightweight title.

    Dariush has risen to No. 9 in the UFC lightweight rankings on the strength of a six-fight winning streak that dates back to November 2018. His career record stands at 20-4-1 with eight wins by submission and five by knockout.

    "I think it can go all three ways," he told TMZ. "Knockout, submission or decision. Whatever it is, I gotta stay one step ahead of him."

    Ferguson, who ranks fifth in the division, is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses. He suffered a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in a title fight last May and lost to Oliveira by decision in December.

    "He's a good fighter. I see a lot of people overlook him," Ferguson told reporters about Dariush. "He's a nice guy. He's gonna have a problem at UFC 262."

    The 37-year-old California native sports a 25-5 record with nearly half his wins (12) coming by knockout.

    Saturday's main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

