    Natalia Bryant Wears Hall of Fame Jacket to Honor Dad Kobe Before Induction Ceremony

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 15, 2021

    Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

    Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, wore the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame jacket in honor of her dad on Friday:

    She wore the jacket alongside other class of 2020 Hall of Fame members and representatives.

    Kobe is part of a star-studded class that includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton (coach), Rudy Tomjanovich (coach), Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey (coach), Barbara Stevens (coach) and Patrick Baumann (contributor) .

    The enshrinement ceremony will take place at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday. It was delayed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Bryant's on-court accolades include five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, 2007-08 NBA MVP honors, 15 All-NBA team nods and 18 All-Star Game appearances.

