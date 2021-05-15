Paul Miller Suing Titans for Allegedly Being Fired While on Leave for COVID-19

AP Photo/James Kenney

Paul Miller, who used to work as a sports field assistant for the Tennessee Titans, is reportedly suing the team after he was fired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee in Nashville and alleged the Titans violated the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) by firing him in the fashion it did, per Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean.

The FFCRA requires employers to give two weeks of paid sick leave if employees were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Miller said he tested positive for the virus Nov. 11 but was fired nine days later while he was on paid sick leave and quarantining.

He had been with the team for slightly more than a year after he was hired on Oct. 16, 2019.

The Associated Press (h/t Daily Herald) noted Miller wants to retain back pay, damages, attorneys' fees and his job with the lawsuit.

"We are reviewing the complaint, but can't comment further on pending litigation at this time," the Titans said in a statement.