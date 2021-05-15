Report: NBA Plans to Address 'Unnatural Shooting Motions' During Offseason

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The NBA will reportedly explore options in the upcoming offseason on how to deal with unusual field-goal attempts by players looking to draw fouls during games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league "plans to address the unnatural shooting motions of star players like James Harden and Trae Young that get foul calls under the rules in the NBA—but would get eye rolls on the playground."

Wojnarowski explained there is some concern with the relationship between players and officials at this point.

"Privately, team executives are expressing concern to the league office about the relentless strife and volume of players and coaches complaining to refs," he wrote. "Even teams are worried it's turning off fans, and the league office knows it's an issue."

Addressing the shooting motions that are solely employed to fool referees and draw unnatural contact could help make the game easier to officiate.

When a player like Harden consistently draw fouls in such a manner that surely frustrates defenders, it could also lead to a situation where he doesn't get as many calls if officials start to assume he is flopping or initiating the contact himself.

In theory, addressing such tactics and making the game more straightforward to officiate could lead to better relationships between players and refs as well as less frustration from fans who don't necessarily want to watch a parade to the free-throw line and arguments on the floor.

It could be among the issues that the league looks to address this offseason as it slowly shifts its attention away from playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.