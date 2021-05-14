Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson Predict Their Madden NFL 22 Ratings

AP Photo/David Dermer

Four of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft got an early start on the time-honored tradition of predicting their overall rating in the upcoming Madden NFL video game.

Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson all took a shot at guessing what their overall rating in this year's title will be:

Of the four predictions, Fields' estimate of 78-81 seems like the most realistic. Madden is notoriously stingy with ratings for rookies every year. Wilson (predicted 90), Lance (88) and Jones (85) seem like wishful thinking, or they are possibly trying to influence the decision-makers.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, last year's No. 1 overall pick, was the highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden NFL 21 at 76 overall. Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was the top-rated rookie regardless of position with an 80 overall mark.

Notably absent from the video is Trevor Lawrence. The top pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars could end up as the highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden history. Andrew Luck was an 85 overall in Madden NFL 13 in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Regardless of how the initial ratings go, there's no reason for any of these young budding stars to get discouraged.

Justin Herbert was the lowest-rated first-round quarterback to start last season (70) but now looks like the best player from that group after setting an NFL rookie record with 31 touchdown passes.