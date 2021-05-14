Report: Texans Haven't Had Contact with Lawyers Involved in Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The Houston Texans reportedly have not contacted lawyers on either side of the civil lawsuits against quarterback Deshaun Watson that allege sexual assault or misconduct.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that stands in stark contrast to a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing 22 clients who made allegations against the quarterback.

"They begged us via the Texans to mediate," Buzbee said.

Florio explained Buzbee was referring to a Houston lawyer who has in the past provided legal services to Texans owner Cal McNair. While that lawyer served as a mediator between Buzbee and Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, that lawyer did not specify he was working on behalf of the team.

This comes after Hardin released a statement Thursday addressing the possibility of a settlement.

"We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times," Hardin wrote. "We want none of the participants—the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson—muzzled by a settlement agreement."

Buzbee previously said there would not be a settlement and said "some of the women did not feel like they were being respected" when meeting with NFL investigators, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle noted the women who filed the lawsuits against Watson said he "booked them for a massage session through Instagram, then exposed himself, acted inappropriately and—in some cases–sexually assaulted them during the session."

Watson has denied all allegations.

Peter King of NBC Sports appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show and reported many around the NFL believe the quarterback's 2021 season will be "interrupted" by the lawsuits he is facing.