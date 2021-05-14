Matt Nagy Will Miss Start of Bears Rookie Minicamp Due to Close Contact With COVID-19

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will open rookie minicamp on Friday without head coach Matt Nagy.

Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, a Bears spokesperson announced that Nagy had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dickerson noted that Nagy will still be able to lead virtual meetings with the rookies and will be able to view practice from a remote location.

Friday marks the first day of rookie minicamp for 29 of the NFL's 32 teams. Players will do light work on the field while also getting acclimated to their new clubs and teammates.

Minicamp will run through Sunday before phase one of the league's offseason workout program ends. Phase two, which can include no-contact drills, will run from May 17-21.

Phase three (May 24-June 18) includes in-person meetings, as well as 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with no live contact.

Nagy's absence from rookie minicamp means his first in-person training session with Justin Fields will be delayed. The Bears traded up to select Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

All eyes will be on the former Ohio State star as he attempts to beat out Andy Dalton this offseason to become Chicago's starting quarterback when the regular season begins.

Nagy is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Bears. He has a 28-20 record with two playoff appearances in the past three years.