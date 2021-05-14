J. Cole Name-Drops LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard More in 'The Off-Season'

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Rapper J. Cole shouted out several NBA players, including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, on his new album, "The Off-Season," released Friday.

Dijo Songco of ClutchPoints noted the other NBA stars mentioned on the 12-song album included the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook.

While J. Cole's new album is drawing praise stateside, the 36-year-old rapper is currently in the East African country of Rwanda for quarantine requirements as he prepares to play in the Basketball Africa League.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated (h/t ESPN) reported Monday that J. Cole is expected to suit up for the league's Patriots BBC squad. They're scheduled to tip off the 2021 season Sunday against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers.

J. Cole, full name Jermaine Lamarr Cole, was a standout basketball player at Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina and briefly walked on with the St. John's University program before switching his focus to the music career that ultimately made him a household name.

The rapper turned some heads during the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend when he nearly threw down a one-handed slam:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The Off-Season" is J. Cole's sixth studio album and first since "KOD" in 2018.