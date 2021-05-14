Tyron Woodley Says He'll Fight Jake Paul 'Tomorrow If I Want To'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he's willing to sign up for a boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul on a moment's notice.

Woodley told TMZ Sports that Paul is a "culture vulture" who's too scared to take on a real challenge.

"Come and get this smoke for real," Woodley said. "I'm in, and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they're not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to."

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career with wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The 24-year-old has been rumored as a potential opponent for Floyd Mayweather Jr. after the boxing legend takes on his brother, Logan Paul, on June 6. Woodley believes the leader of The Money Team would gladly pass on that assignment to somebody else.

"If Jake dropped his ball sack out his stomach and sign the deal, then I think Floyd would be happy that I'd be the one to knock his f--king head off," Woodley told TMZ.

Woodley, 39, owns a 19-7-1 career MMA record, but he's lost four straight bouts dating back to March 2019. His most recent win came in September 2018 against Darren Till.

Although he doesn't have any pro boxing matches under his belt, the University of Missouri product is confident he could bring Paul's modest winning streak to an end.

"Jake Paul is, well, we kinda recognize he came from Disney. We expect him to be like this little f--king macho macho man that he's playing, but he keeps calling out everybody but me," Woodley continued. "I'm the one with the real smoke with you."

It's unclear whether Woodley is on Paul's radar, though. The YouTube sensation recently told Marc Williams of TalkSport one option is facing Nate Diaz to set up a potential clash with Conor McGregor.

"And at that moment in time, I'll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor," Paul said. "And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight. I'm like, why wait? I don't need to be in this sport forever. I'm not trying to get 100 fights. Let's do the biggest fights right away."

His outlook should become more clear after Logan's fight with Mayweather and Diaz's UFC bout with Leon Edwards (June 12).