Video: Logan Paul Fights Gronkowski Brothers Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bout

Video: Logan Paul Fights Gronkowski Brothers Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Jr. BoutMay 14, 2021
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Logan Paul fit in a warm-up match against the Gronkowski family as he readies for his June 6 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski served as the referee as Paul went one-on-one with his brothers Glenn, Chris and Dan Gronkowski before taking on their father, Glenn, all of whom also played in the NFL.
All four were defeated in their one-round bouts.
While Paul had the advantage in the ring, it's a safe bet that the five of them would fare pretty well against him on the football field.
