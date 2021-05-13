X

    Video: Logan Paul Fights Gronkowski Brothers Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bout

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    Logan Paul fit in a warm-up match against the Gronkowski family as he readies for his June 6 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. 

    Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski served as the referee as Paul went one-on-one with his brothers Glenn, Chris and Dan Gronkowski before taking on their father, Glenn, all of whom also played in the NFL. 

    All four were defeated in their one-round bouts.

    While Paul had the advantage in the ring, it's a safe bet that the five of them would fare pretty well against him on the football field. 

