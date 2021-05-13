Video: Logan Paul Fights Gronkowski Brothers Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bout

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Logan Paul fit in a warm-up match against the Gronkowski family as he readies for his June 6 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski served as the referee as Paul went one-on-one with his brothers Glenn, Chris and Dan Gronkowski before taking on their father, Glenn, all of whom also played in the NFL.

All four were defeated in their one-round bouts.

While Paul had the advantage in the ring, it's a safe bet that the five of them would fare pretty well against him on the football field.